Markets

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Drops 4.7% Despite Q2 Earnings Rise

August 02, 2026 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ivanhoe Mines' (IVN.TO) stock fell more than 4% on Friday's closed regular trading, after reporting higher second quarter profit compared to last year.

Profit attributable to owners of the company for the second quarter was US$49.74 million or US$0.03 per share, compared to US$44.05 million or US$0.03 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenues climbed to US$152.61 million, from US$96.76 million in the prior year.

IVN.TO closed Friday's regular trading at C$10.07, down C$0.50 or 4.73%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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