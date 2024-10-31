Ivanhoe Mines price target raised to C$30 from C$26 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Dalton Baretto raised the firm’s price target on Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) to C$30 from C$26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

