Ivanhoe Mines price target raised to C$30 from C$26 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Dalton Baretto raised the firm’s price target on Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) to C$30 from C$26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
