Ivanhoe Mines price target lowered to C$21.50 from C$22 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) to C$21.50 from C$22 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IVPAF:
- Ivanhoe Mines Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Is IVPAF a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Ivanhoe Mines price target raised to C$26 from C$25 at Canaccord
- Ivanhoe Mines price target raised to C$22 from C$21 at Scotiabank
- Ivanhoe Mines Hits Record Copper and Zinc Production
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.