Ivanhoe Mines Posts Q3 Production Results

(RTTNews) - Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) reported that, during the third quarter, Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1, 2, and 3 concentrators milled a total 3.46 million tonnes of ore, producing 71,226 tonnes of copper. Copper production year to date totaled 316,393 tonnes. Production guidance of 370,000 tonnes to 420,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate is maintained.

Founder and Co-Chairman Robert Friedland said: "Our recovery efforts at the Kakula Mine are advancing well. We are on track to restore Kamoa-Kakula towards its previous copper production levels."

The company said production rates from Kipushi improved during the quarter. In the third quarter, the Kipushi concentrator milled a record 168,862 tonnes of ore at an average milled grade of 37.8%, producing 52,700 tonnes of zinc in concentrate. Total year-to-date production from the Kipushi concentrator was 137,224 tonnes of zinc in concentrate. Kipushi's 2025 production guidance remains unchanged at between 180,000 and 240,000 tonnes of zinc.

