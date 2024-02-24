Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) Price Target Increased by 5.20% to 12.40

The average one-year price target for Ivanhoe Mines (OTCPK:IVPAF) has been revised to 12.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.20% from the prior estimate of 11.78 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.39 to a high of 14.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.72% from the latest reported closing price of 10.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ivanhoe Mines. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVPAF is 0.52%, a decrease of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.73% to 228,226K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 41,996K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,276K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVPAF by 2.30% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 30,431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,675K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVPAF by 2.04% over the last quarter.

FLCNX - Fidelity Contrafund K6 holds 13,039K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,453K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVPAF by 4.85% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 9,506K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,468K shares, representing an increase of 10.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVPAF by 8.98% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 8,971K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,515K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVPAF by 11.42% over the last quarter.

