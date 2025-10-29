Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) Price Target Increased by 19.60% to 13.63

The average one-year price target for Ivanhoe Mines (OTCPK:IVPAF) has been revised to $13.63 / share. This is an increase of 19.60% from the prior estimate of $11.40 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.97 to a high of $18.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.19% from the latest reported closing price of $13.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ivanhoe Mines. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVPAF is 0.36%, an increase of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 291,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 47,755K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,739K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVPAF by 23.02% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 43,174K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,326K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVPAF by 18.82% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 30,166K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,360K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVPAF by 20.07% over the last quarter.

FLCNX - Fidelity Contrafund K6 holds 12,659K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,984K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVPAF by 24.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,811K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,430K shares , representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVPAF by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.