Ivanhoe Mines Hits Record Copper Production Milestone

December 03, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) has released an update.

Ivanhoe Mines has achieved a record copper production of 45,019 tonnes in November at their Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The newly ramped-up Phase 3 concentrator also recorded an impressive 90% recovery rate over 24 hours. This milestone positions the DRC as a major player in the global copper market.

