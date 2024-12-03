Ivanhoe Mines Hits Record Copper Production Milestone

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ivanhoe Mines has achieved a record copper production of 45,019 tonnes in November at their Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The newly ramped-up Phase 3 concentrator also recorded an impressive 90% recovery rate over 24 hours. This milestone positions the DRC as a major player in the global copper market.

For further insights into TSE:IVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.