Ivanhoe Electric (TSX:IE) Price Target Increased by 12.65% to 25.02

The average one-year price target for Ivanhoe Electric (TSX:IE) has been revised to $25.02 / share. This is an increase of 12.65% from the prior estimate of $22.21 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.23 to a high of $29.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.27% from the latest reported closing price of $20.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ivanhoe Electric. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IE is 0.20%, an increase of 13.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 98,176K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,707K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,832K shares , representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IE by 61.92% over the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 6,152K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,647K shares , representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IE by 2.88% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 5,770K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IE by 35.80% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 3,413K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IE by 68.95% over the last quarter.

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 3,004K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares , representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IE by 11.16% over the last quarter.

