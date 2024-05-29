Ivanhoe Electric Advances Santa Cruz Copper Study

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has released an update.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has announced the appointment of Fluor Enterprises Inc. as the leading consultant for the Preliminary Feasibility Study of the Santa Cruz Copper Project, with significant progress reported on infill drilling. The company is progressing with its feasibility study, expected to complete by Q2 2025, and has recently identified additional high-grade copper intercepts at the Verde Domain through step-out drilling.

