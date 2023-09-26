IUSV Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the IUSV ETF (Symbol: IUSV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.24, changing hands as low as $74.78 per share. IUSV shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSV's low point in its 52 week range is $62.05 per share, with $81.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.97.

