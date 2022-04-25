IUSV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the IUSV ETF (Symbol: IUSV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.10, changing hands as low as $73.09 per share. IUSV shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSV's low point in its 52 week range is $69.469 per share, with $78.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.28.

