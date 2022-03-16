IUSV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the IUSV ETF (Symbol: IUSV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.64, changing hands as high as $74.30 per share. IUSV shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSV's low point in its 52 week range is $66.84 per share, with $78.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.