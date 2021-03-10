IUSB, EQRR: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF , which added 15,100,000 units, or a 7.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of EQRR, in morning trading today Svb Financial Group is up about 2.5%, and Occidental Petroleum is higher by about 0.5%.

