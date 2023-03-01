IUSB Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $44.74 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market, the RSI reading has hit 29.98 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 40.1. A bullish investor could look at IUSB's 29.98 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IUSB's low point in its 52 week range is $43.12 per share, with $51.0058 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day.

