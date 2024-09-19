ITW Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.29% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $13,434,154 worth of ITW shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Illinois Tool Works, Inc. is $6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/30/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ITW, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
ITW operates in the Industrial Machinery & Equipment sector, among companies like Deere & Co. (DE), and Lam Research Corp (LRCX).
