ITW Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

February 14, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.2% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.84% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $200,462,659 worth of ITW shares.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Illinois Tool Works, Inc. is $5.24/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/30/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ITW, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

ITW+Dividend+History+Chart

ITW operates in the Industrial Machinery & Equipment sector, among companies like Deere & Co. (DE), and Lam Research Corp (LRCX).

