ITW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $163.48, changing hands as low as $162.11 per share. Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITW's low point in its 52 week range is $115.94 per share, with $190.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.94. The ITW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.