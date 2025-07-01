ITW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $254.81, changing hands as high as $257.63 per share. Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITW's low point in its 52 week range is $214.66 per share, with $279.1299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $255.66. The ITW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

