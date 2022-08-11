ITW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $215.52, changing hands as high as $216.16 per share. Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITW's low point in its 52 week range is $173.52 per share, with $249.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $215.99. The ITW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

