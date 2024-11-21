ITV’s Strategic Share Buyback and Capital Optimization

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased 5.93 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with plans to cancel the acquired shares. The transaction, executed on November 21, 2024, reflects ITV’s strategy to optimize its capital structure, offering potential value to shareholders. Following this buyback, ITV holds over 120 million shares in treasury with a total of 3.82 billion shares in circulation.

