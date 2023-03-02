ITV's operating profit falls 12% on investment in streaming

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - ITV ITV.L, reported a 12% fall in adjusted operating profit to 717 million pounds ($859 million) on Thursday, reflecting investment in its ITVX streaming service, and said the short-term outlook for advertising was "challenging".

Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster reported an 8% rise in total external revenue, driven by strong growth in its Studios production business and a resilient performance in broadcasting, with total advertising revenue down 1% on the record level achieved in 2021.

It said it expected Studios to grow by at least 5% each year to 2026, but cautioned that TV production inflation would limit its margin to the lower end of its 13% to 15% guidance.

Demand for advertising was also forecast to be weaker, with ad revenue expected to be down around 11% in the first quarter, it said.

($1 = 0.8344 pounds)

