ITV sees boost from soccer World Cup, warns on economic uncertainty

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV ITV.L said the FIFA World Cup would boost ad revenue in the Christmas quarter, helping compensate for weaker summer demand, but cautioned over the high degree of economic uncertainty.

ITV, the home of ratings hit "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here", said ad revenue for the full year 2022 is expected to be down between 1% and 1.5% on 2021.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

