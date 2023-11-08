News & Insights

ITV says demand for its studio productions slows

November 08, 2023 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's ITV ITV.L said lower demand from free-to-air broadcasters for its content would impact its studios business in the fourth quarter, resulting in growth of around 3% for the unit in 2023, down from its previous mid-single digit forecast.

ITV has been growing its studios business and ITVX streaming service to help smooth volatility in advertising demand.

It said the strategy delivered total revenue growth of 1% for the first nine months to 2.98 billion pounds ($3.65 billion), a period which saw total ad revenue fall 7%.

The company, which recently broadcast the Rugby World Cup, predicted ad revenue for the year would fall by 8%.

"ITV continues to make good strategic progress despite the challenging macro environment which is impacting the advertising market and also the demand for content from free-to-air broadcasters in the UK and internationally," Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said on Wednesday.

