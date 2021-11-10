ITV says 2021 ad revenue will rise 24% to record level

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ITV ITV.L, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected to deliver record total advertising revenue this year, with strong demand from a reopened economy resulting in a predicted 11% to 13% rise in the fourth quarter.

It predicted a 24% rise for the year.

The company said the strong performances from its broadcast and studios businesses resulted in a 28% rise in external revenue to 2.38 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) for the nine months to end-September.

