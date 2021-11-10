ITV says 2021 ad revenue will hit record levels

ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its ad revenue would reach a record this year driven by strong demand from a reopening economy.

The company, which made drama "Vigil" and reality show "Love Island", said ad revenue would rise by between 11% and 13% in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 24% increase for the year.

Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said ITV had had an "outstanding" nine months "by any standards", with revenue in its Media & Entertainment broadcasting business and its Studios production unit performing better than last year and 2019.

Revenue for the nine-months to end-September rose 28% to 2.38 billion pounds ($3.2 billion), the company said on Wednesday.

The company said the share of viewing achieved by its main ITV channel for the nine months to the end of September rose to 17.0% from 16.6%, with the Euros, Love Island and dramas such as Manhunt: The Night Stalker and Vera, delivering strong ratings.

