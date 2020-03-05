ITV reports better-than-expected 2019 earnings, ad demand hit by coronavirus

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV ITV.L reported full-year adjusted earnings of 729 million pounds ($939 million) for 2019, down 10% on a year earlier but better than the market expected, reflecting a decline in ad revenue and strategic investments in the business.

The company said ad revenue for the first quarter was forecast to rise 2%, but it cautioned that early indications suggested a 10% drop in April as travel advertising is deferred due to coronavirus.

($1 = 0.7765 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

