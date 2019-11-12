ITV Q3 advertising revenue at top end of range

British broadcaster ITV said total advertising revenue came in at the top end of its range in the third quarter, helped by demand for new drama programmes and the Rugby World Cup.

Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster said advertising revenue rose 1% in the third quarter and is forecast to be either flat or up 1% in the final quarter of the year. The group reiterated the rest of its outlook for cost savings, programme production growth and online growth.

