ITV In Preliminary Talks Regarding Sale Of M&E Business To Sky

November 07, 2025 — 04:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - ITV plc (ITV.L) confirmed that the Group is in preliminary discussions regarding a possible sale of its M&E business to Sky for an enterprise value of 1.6 billion pounds. Sky is owned by Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company.

ITV plc noted that there can be no certainty as to the terms upon which any potential sale may be agreed or whether any transaction will take place. The Group said a further announcement will be made in due course if appropriate.

