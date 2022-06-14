ITV Plc To Acquire Majority Interest In Plimsoll Productions

(RTTNews) - ITV plc (ITV.L) has agreed to acquire a majority interest of 79.5% in Plimsoll Productions from private equity firm LDC, Grant Mansfield and other existing Plimsoll shareholders for a cash consideration of 103.5 million pounds. This includes 85.5 million pounds payable to the existing shareholders and the repayment of Plimsoll's financial net indebtedness at completion, expected to be approximately 17.6 million pounds. The deal values Plimsoll at an enterprise value of 131 million pounds. There are Call and Put arrangements in place that will give ITV the option of acquiring the remaining share capital.

Founded in Bristol in 2013, Plimsoll Productions is the largest independent producer of natural history programmes in the world and a growing premium factual producer. Plimsoll recorded EBITDA of 10.0 million pounds for the 12 months to 31 August 2021.

ITV plc said the acquisition will be earnings accretive from day one and is expected to accelerate ITV Studios' growth internationally and its business with the global streaming platforms.

