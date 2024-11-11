News & Insights

ITV plc Expands Share Buyback Program to Boost Value

November 11, 2024 — 12:22 pm EST

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased nearly 4.8 million of its ordinary shares in a recent buyback transaction, with prices ranging from 63.20 to 64.80 pence per share. This move is part of a broader share buyback program initiated earlier in the year, aiming to optimize the company’s capital structure. With this latest purchase, ITV continues to consolidate its shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

