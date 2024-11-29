ITV plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ITV plc has repurchased 126,978 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging between 72.10 and 73.00 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, reflecting a strategic move to manage shareholder value. Since March 2024, ITV has repurchased a total of 246.7 million shares.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.