ITV plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

ITV plc has repurchased 240,885 of its ordinary shares, as part of its ongoing share buyback program, at an average price of 72.32 pence per share. This move aims to consolidate company shares by reducing the total number in circulation, enhancing shareholder value. The company now holds over 120 million shares in treasury, with a total of nearly 3.8 billion shares remaining in issue.

