ITV plc Continues Strategic Share Buyback Program

ITV plc has repurchased over 2.2 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 73.50 to 75.55 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move reflects ITV’s commitment to returning capital to its investors.

