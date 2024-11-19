News & Insights

ITV plc Continues Share Buyback Strategy

November 19, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased over 3.5 million of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program, with prices ranging from 62.45 to 63.30 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, impacting the total voting rights, which now stand at over 3.8 billion. This move is part of ITV’s broader strategy, having repurchased over 230 million shares since March 2024.

