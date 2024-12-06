News & Insights

ITV plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

December 06, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased 1,962 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 73.44 pence as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated in March 2024. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. ITV’s strategic buyback reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

