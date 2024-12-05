ITV plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased 110,748 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, paying a volume-weighted average price of 72.77 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, impacting the total number of voting rights, now at 3,812,630,110. Since March 2024, ITV has repurchased a total of 248,279,084 shares, signaling a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

