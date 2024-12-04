ITV plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased 246,034 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, intending to cancel them to potentially enhance shareholder value. The shares were bought at an average price of 72.56 pence per share. This move is part of ITV’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.

