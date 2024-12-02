ITV plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ITV plc has repurchased 981,628 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 71.65 to 72.60 pence per share. This initiative, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, results in a total of 247,681,417 shares bought back since March 2024. The company’s share cancellation strategy continues to impact its voting rights and stock liquidity.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.