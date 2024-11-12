ITV plc Announces Strategic Share Buyback Progress

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has successfully repurchased over 5 million of its own ordinary shares as part of a buyback program, with the intention to cancel them, thus potentially impacting the voting rights and share value. The transaction was executed on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 62.90 to 64.10 pence per share, contributing to a strategic move that has seen a total of over 206 million shares repurchased since March 2024.

