ITV plc Advances Share Buyback Strategy

ITV plc has repurchased over 5.27 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with a volume-weighted average price of 62.26 pence per share. This transaction is part of ITV’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following this purchase, ITV holds over 120 million shares in treasury and has nearly 3.85 billion shares in issue, offering a clearer picture for investors monitoring voting rights and market movements.

