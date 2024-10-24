ITV plc Advances Share Buyback Strategy

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased over 2 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The shares were bought at an average price of 75.95 pence each and will be canceled, impacting the total voting rights within the company. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen ITV repurchase over 166 million shares since March 2024.

