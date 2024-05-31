ITV plc Advances Share Buyback Program

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has announced the buyback of 146,694 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 78.10 to 79.85 pence per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 79.19 pence. Following the transaction, ITV holds over 53 million shares in treasury and retains nearly 4 billion shares in issue for voting purposes. This buyback is part of a larger program initiated on March 7, 2024, which has seen ITV repurchase shares at an average price of 72.20 pence each.

