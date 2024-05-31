News & Insights

Stocks

ITV plc Advances Share Buyback Program

May 31, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has announced the buyback of 146,694 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 78.10 to 79.85 pence per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 79.19 pence. Following the transaction, ITV holds over 53 million shares in treasury and retains nearly 4 billion shares in issue for voting purposes. This buyback is part of a larger program initiated on March 7, 2024, which has seen ITV repurchase shares at an average price of 72.20 pence each.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.