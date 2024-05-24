News & Insights

ITV plc Advances Share Buyback Program

May 24, 2024 — 01:00 pm EDT

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has announced the repurchase of 2,054,146 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 76.37 pence per share, as part of its share buyback program initiated on March 7, 2024, following shareholder approval. The acquired shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury-held shares to 51,003,850. This latest transaction affects the total voting rights, which now stand at 4,001,405,344 ordinary shares.

