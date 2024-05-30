News & Insights

Stocks

ITV plc Advances Share Buyback Initiative

May 30, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 856,901 ordinary shares at prices ranging between 76.40 to 78.55 pence per share, with a volume-weighted average of 77.58 pence per share. After the recent transaction, the company’s treasury now holds 53,360,209 of its shares, while the total number of shares in issue stands at 3,999,048,985. This buyback reflects ITV’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital and potentially provide value to shareholders.

