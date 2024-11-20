News & Insights

Stocks

ITV plc Accelerates Share Buyback Strategy

November 20, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ITV plc has repurchased 4,182,804 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging between 62.25 and 63.30 pence per share. This strategic move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, brings the total number of shares bought back since March 2024 to 234,395,490. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially boosting earnings per share.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.