ITV plc Accelerates Share Buyback Strategy

ITV plc has repurchased 4,182,804 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging between 62.25 and 63.30 pence per share. This strategic move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, brings the total number of shares bought back since March 2024 to 234,395,490. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially boosting earnings per share.

