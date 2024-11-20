ITV plc Accelerates Share Buyback Strategy

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
ITV plc has repurchased 4,182,804 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging between 62.25 and 63.30 pence per share. This strategic move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, brings the total number of shares bought back since March 2024 to 234,395,490. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially boosting earnings per share.
For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.