ITV no longer actively exploring All3Media deal

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

July 14, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's ITV ITV.L is no longer actively exploring the possible acquisition of All3Media, the broadcaster and entertainment company said on Friday.

ITV said, however, it continued to monitor All3Media, the production company behind the popular "Midsomer Murders" and "Fleabag" series, whose current owners are Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O and Liberty Global LBTYA.O.

"ITV assesses all potential value-creating M&A opportunities against its strict financial criteria and disciplined capital allocation framework," Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster said in a statement.

The potential tie-up between ITV and All3Media was first reported by Reuters in June. ITV had been considering buying Warner Brothers' stake, sources had said.

ITV has its own production business, ITV Studios, which makes reality show "Love Island" amongst other shows.

