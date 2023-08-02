ITV (LSE:ITV) Price Target Increased by 5.31% to 99.71

The average one-year price target for ITV (LSE:ITV) has been revised to 99.70 / share. This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior estimate of 94.67 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.49 to a high of 127.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.07% from the latest reported closing price of 72.74 / share.

ITV Maintains 6.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITV. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 10.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITV is 0.18%, an increase of 10.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.38% to 304,919K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,073K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITV by 1.16% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 41,519K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,019K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITV by 10.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 28,634K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,336K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITV by 6.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 19,099K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 15,760K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,145K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITV by 2.78% over the last quarter.

