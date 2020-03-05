ITV FY19 Pre-tax Profit Declines, Revenue Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ITV Plc (ITV.L) said Thursday that its statutory profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2019 declined to 530 million pounds from 567 million pounds last year. Adjusted profit before tax was 679 million pounds, compared to 767 million pounds in the prior year.

However, earnings per share edged up to 11.8 pence from 11.7 pence a year ago, while adjusted earnings per share declined to 13.9 pence from 15.4 pence last year.

EBITA for the year declined 12 percent to 693 million pounds from 785 million pounds last year. Adjusted EBITA declined 10 percent to 729 million pounds from 810 million pounds in the prior year.

Total group revenue for the year increased 3 percent to 3.89 billion pounds from 3.77 billion pounds in the prior year.

The company's board has proposed a final dividend of 5.4 pence per share, which equates to a full year dividend of 8.0 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 21 May 2020. The ex-dividend date is 9 April 2020 and the record date is 14 April 2020.

Looking ahead, ITV forecast advertising revenue to be up 2 percent in the first quarter, but noted that early indications suggested total advertising revenue will be down 10 percent in April.

The company added that despite the ongoing economic uncertainty around the outlook for the UK following its departure from the EU, the company is currently confident that it will continue to execute well on the strategy over the full year.

The company projects ITV Studios will deliver revenue growth over the full year, but as previously guided it will be impacted by the phasing of deliveries in 2019.

