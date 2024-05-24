ITV Executives Awarded Shares Under Share Plan

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has announced the release of ordinary shares to its Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) under the company’s Executive Share Plan. Ade Rawcliffe, Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion, has acquired 109,608 shares at no cost and sold 51,645 shares at 76.71p each to cover tax liabilities, in a transaction that took place on the London Stock Exchange. This move aligns managerial interests with those of shareholders and demonstrates confidence in the company’s future.

