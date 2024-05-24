News & Insights

Stocks

ITV Executives Awarded Shares Under Share Plan

May 24, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has announced the release of ordinary shares to its Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) under the company’s Executive Share Plan. Ade Rawcliffe, Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion, has acquired 109,608 shares at no cost and sold 51,645 shares at 76.71p each to cover tax liabilities, in a transaction that took place on the London Stock Exchange. This move aligns managerial interests with those of shareholders and demonstrates confidence in the company’s future.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.