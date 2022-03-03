ITV aims to double digital revenue with new on-demand platform

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Hird

ITV said on Thursday it would launch a new on-demand platform called ITVX later this year with an aim of doubling its digital revenue to 750 million pounds ($1.01 billion) by 2026.

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - ITV ITV.L said on Thursday it would launch a new on-demand platform called ITVX later this year with an aim of doubling its digital revenue to 750 million pounds ($1.01 billion) by 2026.

Britain's biggest free-to-air broadcaster announced the service as it reported a 24% rise in external revenue in 2021, which it said was a record year for advertising revenue.

($1 = 0.7456 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters