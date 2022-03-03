ITV aims to double digital revenue with new on-demand platform

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - ITV ITV.L said on Thursday it would launch a new on-demand platform called ITVX later this year with an aim of doubling its digital revenue to 750 million pounds ($1.01 billion) by 2026.

Britain's biggest free-to-air broadcaster announced the service as it reported a 24% rise in external revenue in 2021, which it said was a record year for advertising revenue.

($1 = 0.7456 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

